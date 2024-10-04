Fraser Valley’s No.1 Realtor Reveals Market Secrets! Join real estate expert Ozzie Jurock as he chats with Brent Roberts, one of Fraser Valley’s top realtor’s. Are the market numbers really that bad? What’s the truth behind pre-sales, and why they might be the deal you’ve been searching for. Learn how to write a “stink bid” offer and navigate today’s buyer’s market!
Key Takeaways:
Buyers: Make offers! Let Brent find undervalued properties and negotiate for you.
Sellers: Stage your house to stand out. Price it right!
Deals: Look into pre-sales and negotiated offers.
Guest: Brent Roberts, the No.1 Realtor in Fraser Valley for over 35 years with Royal LePage. Brent’s passion for real estate is unmatched, having bought and sold over 100 properties across various markets. He’s been the Top 1% Royal LePage agent nationwide since 1994. Learn more: Brent’s Website brentroberts.com
Host: Ozzie Jurock – Real estate legend, author, and motivational speaker. Known for his insightful real estate advice and dynamic approach to investing. Visit Ozbuzz.ca for more. Connect with Ozzie: Website: Ozbuzz.ca YouTube: JurockVideo Social: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn – @77ozzie
