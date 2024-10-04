Fraser Valley’s No.1 Realtor Reveals Market Secrets! Join real estate expert Ozzie Jurock as he chats with Brent Roberts, one of Fraser Valley’s top realtor’s. Are the market numbers really that bad? What’s the truth behind pre-sales, and why they might be the deal you’ve been searching for. Learn how to write a “stink bid” offer and navigate today’s buyer’s market! Key Takeaways: Buyers: Make offers! Let Brent find undervalued properties and negotiate for you. Sellers: Stage your house to stand out. Price it right! Deals: Look into pre-sales and negotiated offers. Guest: Brent Roberts, the No.1 Realtor in Fraser Valley for over 35 years with Royal LePage. Brent’s passion for real estate is unmatched, having bought and sold over 100 properties across various markets. He’s been the Top 1% Royal LePage agent nationwide since 1994. Learn more: Brent’s Website brentroberts.com Host: Ozzie Jurock – Real estate legend, author, and motivational speaker. Known for his insightful real estate advice and dynamic approach to investing. Visit Ozbuzz.ca for more. Connect with Ozzie: Website: Ozbuzz.ca YouTube: JurockVideo Social: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn – @77ozzie

Listen to the Podcast! (And don’t forget to leave us a review!)

Oz Buzz Podcast

Subscribe

Subscribe to Oz Buzz: Leave this field empty if you're human: (You’ll get Oz Buzz 2 weeks before it’s posted online)

Disclaimer

Please note that any response to any email or any invitation to any meeting is accepted on the understanding that “Jurock Real Estate Insider (JREI)”, “OzBuzz (OB)”, “JCIR (JC)” as the case may be, are not responsible for any result or results of any action or actions taken in reliance upon any information contained in this posting or meeting, nor for any errors contained therein or presented thereat or omissions in relation thereto. It is further understood that the said OB or JREI, or JCIR as the case may be, do not, pursuant to this posting, purport to render legal, accounting, tax, financial, planning, or other professional advice. The said OB and JREI and JCIR may or may not own properties discussed at meetings or receive or not receive referral fees at any meeting you may attend as a result of this posting or invitation. The said OB and JREI and JCIR, as the case may be, hereby disclaim all and any, liability to any person, whether a purchaser of any offering, a reader of any offering, or, otherwise, arising in respect of this postings and of the consequences of anything done or purported to be done by any such person in reliance, whether whole or partial, upon the whole or any part of the contents of these postings. If you respond to any posting OB or JREI and JCIR or attend any meeting from and by said companies, we fully expect that you get independent legal/tax/investment/mortgage advice as the case may be.