Boom! Make a Stink Bid - Ski, Surf and Save BIG on Vancouver Island 'REAL' Real Estate Deals

Key Takeaways:
More Choice means More Deals:
Active listings are highest in 5 years, now a buyer’s market with options.
Sales are down 24 per cent, motivated sellers consider competitive offers.
Price Comparisons:
Nanaimo’s average home price is $810,000, a bargain compared to Vancouver’s $2.2 million.
Hot deals to consider:
Nanaimo: 2 BR, view condo (1,024 sq. ft.) for $335,000.
Parksville: Charming 3 BR rancher for $684,500.
Market Conditions and Buyer Hesitation:
Buyers are holding off, leading to more inventory and increased negotiation power.
Fantastic Transportation Links.
With Ferries and Harbour Air, transportation is convenient, connecting you quickly to the mainland.
Lifestyle Appeal:
Escape the daily grind! Enjoy skiing in the morning, surfing in the afternoon, and exploring small towns with strong community vibes.
Make the Move: Vancouver Island’s mix of affordability, natural beauty, and charming communities is hard to beat. Don’t miss these fantastic deals and lifestyle perks!
Guest: Ace Real Estate Professional Realtor Ian Thompson (20 year veteran) at REMAX / Nanaimo discuss the ‘pearl of BC’. Vancouver Island.
Host:
Ozzie Jurock – Real estate legend (in his own mind), author, and motivational speaker. Known for his insightful real estate advice and dynamic approach to investing.
