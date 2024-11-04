Ozzie chats with Elke about why you should join the new Westcoast Business Club.
- How do you benefit being a member;
- International connections;
- Standout moments of members working together;
- What specific industries;
- German investment into Canada and vice versa;
- Vancouver is THEEE International Hub;
- Have money for a starbucks coffee?
- Hannover Messe 2025 – How to get there.
Guest:
Elke Porter runs a German Media Blog, leads the monthly Westcoast International Business Club, and manages the Volunteer Saarland Office. She’s also the author of 3 books. With a strong background in communications, public relations, and cross-cultural relations.
Author of: 75-German-Speaking Influential People in Western Canada, Book 1 and Book 2
Web: westcoastgermanmedia.com
Email: Elke@westcoastgermanmedia.com
+604 828-8788 for WhatsApp and Text
Host:
Ozzie Jurock – Real estate legend (in his own mind), author, and motivational speaker. Known for his insightful real estate advice and dynamic approach to investing. Visit ozbuzz.ca for more.
Connect with Ozzie:
Get Ozzie’s blog (free) sign up here: ozbuzz.ca
Website: ozziejurock.com
Books, CDs, merchandise: ozbuzz.ca/shop/
BC Real Estate Directory: BCRED.ca (free)
Ask an Expert now: askanexpert.ca
Bulletin Board: realestatetalks.com (47,831 visitor last month)
YouTube: youtube.com/jurockvideo
Social: Facebook, Twitter/X, Instagram, LinkedIn – 77ozzie
Oz Buzz Podcast
Subscribe
|Subscribe to Oz Buzz:
(You’ll get Oz Buzz 2 weeks before it’s posted online)
Disclaimer
Product Special
RECENT POSTS
Get German Investors Excited About Your Business – And Export to Germany! Join the Club. Student? Ok!
Ozzie chats with Elke about why you should join the new Westcoast Business Club. How do you benefit being a
NDP wins. Next? 40 per cent mortgage at 1.5 per cent! Cost? $6.5 Billion. Also double vacancy tax, Hot property sharp crunch!
Guest: Brent Roberts, the No.1 Realtor in Fraser Valley for over 35 years with Royal LePage. Brent talks discounted Hot
Leave A Comment