July 2, 2024 “If I had asked people what they wanted, they would have said faster horses.” –Henry Ford Agenda NEW CITY BY CITY ZONING NOW LAW IN BC SINCE YESTERDAY

SON MARC BACK ON HIS WAY TO THAILAND

FALL IN LOVE WITH PENTICTON

COMING: OZBUZZ JULY 5 – NUMBERS – FIRST 6 MONTHS OF 2024 NEW CITY BY CITY ZONING Yesterday we started in BC to allow 4 to 6 units on properties across Metro Vancouver. Some – like Burnaby allow even more. A suitable time to review the video with Bill Laidler to understand the nuances.

Bill Laidler and Ozzie discuss: “3 Steps to Developing a Profitable Multiplex.”

Units, Strata/Rental, FSR, Exclusions, ‘Red Flags’ that limit Development Potential THAILAND Marc Jurock is back on his way to his second home – Thailand. If interested in real estate (Foreigner owned condos for $70,000) or go on a THAILAND TOUR with him on September 9 write to marc@jurock.com. PENTICTON – THE LOVELY Last summer my wife and I found ourselves walking the promenade in the gorgeous lake side town of Penticton. In a previous life I ran 5 offices in the Okanagan and Penticton was one of them. A small sleepy village then I could not recognize it now. It has turned into a full-fledged resort town. 7 beaches along a 5 km lakefront, freshwater lakes, and wineries ad orchards galore. The place was packed with people, restaurants bursting with patrons, huge rubber toys full of kids in the lake. I fell in love with Penticton. I was with Ace boutique builder Charan Sethi from Tien Sher who had his eye on a fine piece of property in a unique location. Unique location? Yes, right across from the hospital. Not just any hospital, but the regional hospital. I could see that in his mind there was some “possibility thinking” about condos, medical offices, a hospital focused district. And sure enough a few weeks later he bought it. Fast forward to today and he is launching what he calls the Innovation District. While I am not personally involved in the marketing of it, I do like his vision and his master plan idea. Many subscribers have purchased his Surrey condos in the past and done very well. If you are thinking of moving to a small town on 2 lakes, in the middle of wine and orchard country and a 5 km beach…take a look at the details of his master plan below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xnJWGOuasIs https://api.leadconnectorhq.com/widget/form/8SCa8ABgJp2LYwrYyNCd BE The First at NIKOLA The first Residential Building at Innovation District. This Six story building offers 127 homes ranging from studios to three-bedroom units and boast Penticton’s first rooftop Oasis Press About the Innovation District https://www.todayinbc.com/news/innovation-district-1st-phase-set-for-pentictons-largest-housing-plan-7350768 https://www.kelownarealestate.com/blog-posts/penticton-to-welcome-new-innovation-district-a-multi-generational-development-project https://municipalinfonet.com/article/municipal/category/urban/110/1079576/first-phase-of-innovation-district-in-penticton-announced.html

