AI Disrupts Real Estate: Game-Changing Secrets Investors, Buyers, Sellers Need to Outsmart the Market!

Ozzie Jurock with real estate and AI expert Richard Morrison, who reveals how AI is revolutionizing real estate. Whether you’re a buyer, seller, investor, or realtor, you’ll learn how to use AI to gain an edge, price strategically, analyze markets, and close deals faster. Richard shares exclusive ChatGPT prompts to help you save money, negotiate better, and optimize investments. Discover how AI is transforming the market and how you can use it to your advantage. Key takeaways: Buyers: Use AI to find undervalued properties and negotiate better. Sellers: Sell faster and for more. Investors: Maximize returns with AI-driven insights. Realtors: Gain a competitive edge with AI tools. Richard is also giving away AI prompts that will transform your real estate approach. Don’t miss this chance to learn from top experts! GUEST: Richard Morrison Richard Morrison is a seasoned real estate expert with over 20 years of experience. He’s the creator of AI PropertyIQ, an innovative AI-powered tool that transforms the way homebuyers and sellers access real estate data. With a passion for integrating technology into the industry, Richard has been featured on national news outlets like CTV and CBC for his groundbreaking work in real estate innovation. Link for AI Prompts: https://www.strawhomes.com/get-the-be… Richard Morrison Vancouver Homes Phone:778-900-2235 Web: https://www.strawhomes.com

