Avoid Costly Mistakes in Real Estate Joint Ventures!Here’s What You MUST Know

Key Takeaways: Understand the JV Agreement Thoroughly. Your joint venture agreement is the foundation of your partnership. Must understand every clause, especially around roles, responsibilities, and exit strategies. The most important element is the deal itself. A solid, profitable deal will naturally attract money and partners. Don’t rush the partnership—make sure the deal is right. If you have a strong deal, finding financing or partners is much easier. Investors are always looking for secure, profitable ventures. Put Everything in Writing & Get Legal Advice. Verbal agreements aren’t enough. Ensure everything is clearly documented and have it reviewed by independent legal advisors to protect your interests. Solve Key Issues Before You Sign

Guest: Brent Roberts, the No.1 Realtor in Fraser Valley for over 35 years with Royal LePage. Brent’s passion for real estate is unmatched, having bought and sold over 100 properties across various markets. He’s been the Top 1% Royal LePage agent nationwide since 1994. Learn more: Brent’s Website brentroberts.com

Host: Ozzie Jurock – Real estate legend (in his own mind), author, and motivational speaker. Known for his insightful real estate advice and dynamic approach to investing.

