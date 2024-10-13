Oz Buzz

October 13, 2024

“Rent control is the worst thing that can happen to a place besides bombing.”

-Benjamin Tal, September 19, 2024

Remember: You are reading Ozzie’s opinion, not advice! And, yes, I have lots of them! But use only your personal professional lawyer/realtor/accountant/ to make your personal investment and life decisions.

Latest videos and podcasts:

1. Ozzie discusses “AI: Game-Changing Secrets Investors+Buyers+Sellers Need to Outsmart the Market!” with Richard Morrison

2. Ozzie discusses: “Rentinvest. Buy a house in Florida with a pool under $275,000 and rent it at $3,000” with Vlad and Marina (BC investors that moved)

3. Ozzie discusses:Fraser Valley Market up or down. The future!” With Brent Roberts, ace Realtor.

4. Ozzie discusses: Real Estate Joint Ventures! Here’s What You MUST Know. Avoid Costly Mistakes: With Ace Realtor Brent Roberts.

AGENDA

  • 4 NEW VIDEOS
  • A NEW MORTGAGE UP TO 90% FOR A $2 MILLION HOUSE!
  • ECONOMY ASSESSMENT
  • INFLATION
  • STRIKES
  • THE DOLLARS
  • USA AND CANADA SURPRISING RATE FORECASTS
  • CANADIANS ARE STRESSED
  • WORRYING INSOLVENCIES
  • VANCOUVER: 4 YEAR RUNNING TOTALS SHOW A 50% COLLAPSE IN SALES
  • INVESTORS: WHAT YOU SHOULD DO NOW
  • QUESTIONS, QUESTIONS
  • THE HIGH IS IN PLACE REVISITED AT END OF THIS ISSUE

Oz Buzz 100 will be online later this month. Subscribe and get Oz Buzz in your inbox every month for free!

Subscribe to Oz Buzz:

(You’ll get Oz Buzz 2 weeks before it’s posted online)

Oz Buzz Podcast

Disclaimer

Please note that any response to any email or any invitation to any meeting is accepted on the understanding that “Jurock Real Estate Insider (JREI)”, “OzBuzz (OB)”, “JCIR (JC)” as the case may be, are not responsible for any result or results of any action or actions taken in reliance upon any information contained in this posting or meeting, nor for any errors contained therein or presented thereat or omissions in relation thereto. It is further understood that the said OB or JREI, or JCIR as the case may be, do not, pursuant to this posting, purport to render legal, accounting, tax, financial, planning, or other professional advice. The said OB and JREI and JCIR may or may not own properties discussed at meetings or receive or not receive referral fees at any meeting you may attend as a result of this posting or invitation. The said OB and JREI and JCIR, as the case may be, hereby disclaim all and any, liability to any person, whether a purchaser of any offering, a reader of any offering, or, otherwise, arising in respect of this postings and of the consequences of anything done or purported to be done by any such person in reliance, whether whole or partial, upon the whole or any part of the contents of these postings. If you respond to any posting OB or JREI and JCIR or attend any meeting from and by said companies, we fully expect that you get independent legal/tax/investment/mortgage advice as the case may be.

Product Special

RECENT POSTS