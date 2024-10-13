October 13, 2024
“Rent control is the worst thing that can happen to a place besides bombing.”
-Benjamin Tal, September 19, 2024
Remember: You are reading Ozzie’s opinion, not advice! And, yes, I have lots of them! But use only your personal professional lawyer/realtor/accountant/ to make your personal investment and life decisions.
Latest videos and podcasts:
1. Ozzie discusses “AI: Game-Changing Secrets Investors+Buyers+Sellers Need to Outsmart the Market!” with Richard Morrison
2. Ozzie discusses: “Rentinvest. Buy a house in Florida with a pool under $275,000 and rent it at $3,000” with Vlad and Marina (BC investors that moved)
3. Ozzie discusses: “Fraser Valley Market up or down. The future!” With Brent Roberts, ace Realtor.
4. Ozzie discusses: “Real Estate Joint Ventures! Here’s What You MUST Know. Avoid Costly Mistakes: With Ace Realtor Brent Roberts.
AGENDA
- 4 NEW VIDEOS
- A NEW MORTGAGE UP TO 90% FOR A $2 MILLION HOUSE!
- ECONOMY ASSESSMENT
- INFLATION
- STRIKES
- THE DOLLARS
- USA AND CANADA SURPRISING RATE FORECASTS
- CANADIANS ARE STRESSED
- WORRYING INSOLVENCIES
- VANCOUVER: 4 YEAR RUNNING TOTALS SHOW A 50% COLLAPSE IN SALES
- INVESTORS: WHAT YOU SHOULD DO NOW
- QUESTIONS, QUESTIONS
- THE HIGH IS IN PLACE REVISITED AT END OF THIS ISSUE
Oz Buzz 100 will be online later this month. Subscribe and get Oz Buzz in your inbox every month for free!
|Subscribe to Oz Buzz:
(You’ll get Oz Buzz 2 weeks before it’s posted online)
Oz Buzz Podcast
Disclaimer
Product Special
RECENT POSTS
Oz Buzz 100: A New Mortgage Up To 90% For A $2 Million House!
October 13, 2024 "Rent control is the worst thing that can happen to a place besides bombing." -Benjamin Tal, September 19, 2024
Fraser Valley’s Top Realtor Reveals Market Secrets: Up or Down? Find the Hidden Deals NOW!
Fraser Valley's No.1 Realtor Reveals Market Secrets! Join real estate expert Ozzie Jurock as he chats with Brent Roberts, one of Fraser
Leave A Comment