! AI ! Teachers ! AI TEACHES! MUST USE! Use the 'Easy Learn classroom AI' ! Unlock Instant Success

Author Tony Neumeyer and Ozzie discuss the new book: ‘Art and Science of AI in Education: A Teachers Guide’. AI in the classroom, A new world.

Key Take Aways:

The Author’s Pen Name is Branson Adams.

Students will become highly engaged when using the right AI platforms.

There are several AI platforms to help students and teachers.

The AI learning curve doesn’t have to be daunting.

Teachers will have more time to interact with their students.

Budget does not have to be a limiting factor.

There are free courses and online forums available to teachers to help them get started.

At the end of the book, there’s a link to a Resource Report detailing over 50 AI platforms for Teachers.

Here are the Amazon links to the books:

Generative AI for Beginners Playbook: https://amzn.to/3YNoIZv

Art and Science of AI in Education: A Teachers Guide: https://amzn.to/4eIqtMR

Eight AI Platforms for Real Estate Investors: https://tonyneumeyer.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/10/AI-Platforms-for-Real-Estate-Investors.pdf

Guest: Tony Neumeyer is an entrepreneur, author, and motivational speaker, known for his expertise in personal development and success coaching. He is the author of The 7 Minute Millionaire: How to Think Yourself Rich.

He also wrote two books on the topic of AI under the Pen Name Branson Adams (titles above). As a bonus, at the end of the book there is a link to a report that details over 50 AI platforms for use by teachers.

Host:

Ozzie Jurock – Real estate legend (in his own mind), author, and motivational speaker. Known for his insightful real estate advice and dynamic approach to investing. Visit Ozbuzz.ca for more.

