! AI ! Teachers ! AI TEACHES! MUST USE! Use the 'Easy Learn classroom AI' ! Unlock Instant Success

Author Tony Neumeyer and Ozzie discuss the new book: ‘Art and Science of AI in Education: A Teachers Guide’. AI in the classroom, A new world.

Key Take Aways:

  • The Author’s Pen Name is Branson Adams.
  • Students will become highly engaged when using the right AI platforms.
  • There are several AI platforms to help students and teachers.
  • The AI learning curve doesn’t have to be daunting.
  • Teachers will have more time to interact with their students.
  • Budget does not have to be a limiting factor.
  • There are free courses and online forums available to teachers to help them get started.
  • At the end of the book, there’s a link to a Resource Report detailing over 50 AI platforms for Teachers.

Here are the Amazon links to the books:

Guest: Tony Neumeyer is an entrepreneur, author, and motivational speaker, known for his expertise in personal development and success coaching. He is the author of The 7 Minute Millionaire: How to Think Yourself Rich.
He also wrote two books on the topic of AI under the Pen Name Branson Adams (titles above). As a bonus, at the end of the book there is a link to a report that details over 50 AI platforms for use by teachers.

Host:
Ozzie Jurock – Real estate legend (in his own mind), author, and motivational speaker. Known for his insightful real estate advice and dynamic approach to investing. Visit Ozbuzz.ca for more.
Books, CDs, merchandise:
