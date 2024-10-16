Massive discounts on Condos and Houses! Listings are soaring. How to make that stink bid and get the deal

Key Takeaways:
Prices Are Falling:
Real estate prices are on the decline, presenting potential buyers with significant opportunities for discounts on condos and houses.
Real Discount Deals:
Actual deals are being secured, with buyers achieving substantial discounts in this cooling market.
Offer Strategy:
Learn how low you can realistically go with offers in this buyer’s market, and what tactics are working for buyers right now.
Record-High Listings:
Property listings across Canada are at a 10-year high, leading to more options and less competition for buyers.
Importance of Professional Guidance:
Navigating this chaotic market requires expertise—working with real estate professionals can make all the difference in securing the best deals.
Market Confusion and Uncertainty:
Economic factors like inflationary strike settlements of 10 per cent per year or more are adding to the confusion, impacting buyer and seller confidence.
Developer Bankruptcies:
The market is seeing a rise in developer bankruptcies, which could further affect the availability and pricing of new developments.
Record Personal Insolvencies:
Personal insolvencies are hitting record highs, reflecting the financial strain on many households.
Unsustainable Government Debt:
Huge government debt levels are adding to the economic instability, with concerns over how or if these debts will ever be repaid.
Guest:
Brent Roberts, the No. 1 Realtor in Fraser Valley for over 35 years with Royal LePage. Brent talks discounts, low offers and outlook.
Website: https://www.brentroberts.com/
Email: Brent@brentroberts.com
Host:
Ozzie Jurock – Real estate legend (in his own mind), author, and motivational speaker. Known for his insightful real estate advice and dynamic approach to investing. Visit ozbuzz.ca for more.
Connect with Ozzie:
Get Ozzie's blog (free) sign up here: ozbuzz.ca
Website: ozziejurock.com
Books, CDs, merchandise: ozbuzz.ca/shop/
BC Real Estate Directory: BCRED.ca (free)
Ask an Expert now: askanexpert.ca
Bulletin Board: realestatetlalks.com (47,831 visitor last month)
YouTube: youtube.com/jurockvideo
Social: Facebook, Twitter/X, Instagram, LinkedIn – 77ozzie
