Massive discounts on Condos and Houses! Listings are soaring. How to make that stink bid and get the deal

Key Takeaways:

Prices Are Falling:

Real estate prices are on the decline, presenting potential buyers with significant opportunities for discounts on condos and houses.

Real Discount Deals:

Actual deals are being secured, with buyers achieving substantial discounts in this cooling market.

Offer Strategy:

Learn how low you can realistically go with offers in this buyer’s market, and what tactics are working for buyers right now.

Record-High Listings:

Property listings across Canada are at a 10-year high, leading to more options and less competition for buyers.

Importance of Professional Guidance:

Navigating this chaotic market requires expertise—working with real estate professionals can make all the difference in securing the best deals.

Market Confusion and Uncertainty:

Economic factors like inflationary strike settlements of 10 per cent per year or more are adding to the confusion, impacting buyer and seller confidence.

Developer Bankruptcies:

The market is seeing a rise in developer bankruptcies, which could further affect the availability and pricing of new developments.

Record Personal Insolvencies:

Personal insolvencies are hitting record highs, reflecting the financial strain on many households.

Unsustainable Government Debt:

Huge government debt levels are adding to the economic instability, with concerns over how or if these debts will ever be repaid.

Guest:

Brent Roberts, the No. 1 Realtor in Fraser Valley for over 35 years with Royal LePage. Brent talks discounts, low offers and outlook.

Website: https://www.brentroberts.com/

Email: Brent@brentroberts.com