Massive discounts on Condos and Houses! Listings are soaring. How to make that stink bid and get the deal

Key Takeaways: 
Prices Are Falling:
Real estate prices are on the decline, presenting potential buyers with significant opportunities for discounts on condos and houses.

Real Discount Deals:
Actual deals are being secured, with buyers achieving substantial discounts in this cooling market.

Offer Strategy:
Learn how low you can realistically go with offers in this buyer’s market, and what tactics are working for buyers right now.

Record-High Listings:
Property listings across Canada are at a 10-year high, leading to more options and less competition for buyers.

Importance of Professional Guidance:
Navigating this chaotic market requires expertise—working with real estate professionals can make all the difference in securing the best deals.

Market Confusion and Uncertainty:
Economic factors like inflationary strike settlements of 10 per cent per year or more are adding to the confusion, impacting buyer and seller confidence.

Developer Bankruptcies:
The market is seeing a rise in developer bankruptcies, which could further affect the availability and pricing of new developments.

Record Personal Insolvencies:
Personal insolvencies are hitting record highs, reflecting the financial strain on many households.

Unsustainable Government Debt:
Huge government debt levels are adding to the economic instability, with concerns over how or if these debts will ever be repaid.

Guest:
Brent Roberts, the No. 1 Realtor in Fraser Valley for over 35 years with Royal LePage. Brent talks discounts, low offers and outlook.
Website: https://www.brentroberts.com/
Email: Brent@brentroberts.com

Host:
Ozzie Jurock – Real estate legend (in his own mind), author, and motivational speaker. Known for his insightful real estate advice and dynamic approach to investing. Visit ozbuzz.ca for more.
Connect with Ozzie:
Get Ozzie’s blog (free) sign up here: ozbuzz.ca
Website: ozziejurock.com
Books, CDs, merchandise: ozbuzz.ca/shop/
BC Real Estate Directory: BCRED.ca (free)
Ask an Expert now: askanexpert.ca
Bulletin Board: realestatetlalks.com (47,831 visitor last month)
YouTube: youtube.com/jurockvideo
Social: Facebook, Twitter/X, Instagram, LinkedIn – 77ozzie

Oz Buzz Podcast

Disclaimer

Please note that any response to any email or any invitation to any meeting is accepted on the understanding that “Jurock Real Estate Insider (JREI)”, “OzBuzz (OB)”, “JCIR (JC)” as the case may be, are not responsible for any result or results of any action or actions taken in reliance upon any information contained in this posting or meeting, nor for any errors contained therein or presented thereat or omissions in relation thereto. It is further understood that the said OB or JREI, or JCIR as the case may be, do not, pursuant to this posting, purport to render legal, accounting, tax, financial, planning, or other professional advice. The said OB and JREI and JCIR may or may not own properties discussed at meetings or receive or not receive referral fees at any meeting you may attend as a result of this posting or invitation. The said OB and JREI and JCIR, as the case may be, hereby disclaim all and any, liability to any person, whether a purchaser of any offering, a reader of any offering, or, otherwise, arising in respect of this postings and of the consequences of anything done or purported to be done by any such person in reliance, whether whole or partial, upon the whole or any part of the contents of these postings. If you respond to any posting OB or JREI and JCIR or attend any meeting from and by said companies, we fully expect that you get independent legal/tax/investment/mortgage advice as the case may be.

