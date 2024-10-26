Key takeaways:
- Active listings in Surrey up 45%
- Sales down 50% 2021 – to – 2024
- Prices adjusting down – samples
- Professional Realtor is needed
- New laws that stall markets
- Stinkbids better than no bid
- Developer offering smashing deals
Guest:
Brent Roberts, the No. 1 Realtor in Fraser Valley for over 35 years with Royal LePage. Brent talks discounts AND INTEREST RATE CHANGES!
Host:
Ozzie Jurock – Real estate legend (in his own mind), author, and motivational speaker. Known for his insightful real estate advice and dynamic approach to investing.
