April 21, 2024
“When you see that in order to produce, you need to obtain permission from men who produce nothing – When you see that money is flowing to those who deal, not in goods, but in favors – When you see that men get richer by graft and by pull than by work, and your laws don’t protect you against them, but protect them against you – When you see corruption being rewarded and honesty becoming a self-sacrifice – You may know that your society is doomed.” ― Ayn Rand
New videos and podcasts:
RealEstateTalks: Transform Your Real Estate Fortune – Ace Financial Advisor Christian Dy Reveals Blueprint to Skyrocket Your Wealth! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=poXjlfqcfds
RealEstateTalks: Immigration: Real Estate with Ace Lawyer Ravi Jain! Residency, Citizenship, Investors, Students – The real numbers… https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=24eLnes7HWE
RealEstateTalks: Mortgage Ace Kyle Green Spills Secrets -LTI Ratio, 30-Year AM+Jaw-Dropping Rate call! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DQyJhQojsZc
Podcasts here:
Listen to Ozzie’s Podcast on OZCAST at www.ozbuzz.ca
Also on Apple podcast, Amazon video, Spotify.
AGENDA
- NEW VIDEOS AND NEW PODCASTS: ON IMMIGRATION/PLANNING/MORTGAGE RULES
- NEW BUDGET – FEDERAL
NEW BUDGET – BC
- 60 IS THE NEW 40! AND THEN WE REALLY START PRODUCING
- ECONOMY – INTEREST RATES
- OZZIE’S FAVORITE PIANO PIECES
- QUESTIONS, QUESTIONS
- REVERSE MORTGAGES
- POSTPONING THE CAPITAL GAIN IS LEGAL
- FOLLOW UP ON GOVERNMENT “INITIATIVES”
- PAY NO TAXES FOR 10 YEARS
- OIL PRICES, CANADA DOLLAR
Oz Buzz Podcast
Product Special
