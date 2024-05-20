May 20, 2024
“A bank is a place that will lend you money if you can prove that you don’t need it.” – Bob Hope
AGENDA
- NEW CAPITAL GAINS HIGHLIGHT DISCUSSION
- THE NON-TAX ALBERTA- WHAT BC PAYS AND ALBERTANS DON’T
- FOCUS ON CALGARY AND EDMONTON PRICES AND NUMBERS
- THE LM NUMBERS
- RBC SEES INTEREST CUT 8 TIMES!
- WHAT ‘OLD AGE’?
- ECONOMY – INTEREST RATES
- QUESTIONS, QUESTIONS
- OIL PRICES, CANADA DOLLAR
Oz Buzz #95: New Capital Gains Highlight Discussion

