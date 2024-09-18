September 18, 2024
“In Life, it is not the waiting of the storm to pass, but to learn to dance in the rain!” –Anonymous
“If you think someone is ruining your life. You are right. It is you!” – Nietzsche
Remember: You are reading Ozzie’s opinion, not advice! And, yes, I have lots of them! But use only your personal professional lawyer/realtor/accountant/ to make your personal investment and life decisions.
Latest videos
1. Kyle Green, Ace Mortgage broker and Ozzie discuss the September 16 new rules:
2. Kyle Green and Ozzie talk Variable or Fixed rates:
3. Ozzie tells the Vancouver homeowner to LIVE YOUR MONEY. Older video – still relevant:
Videos coming soon: AI for Real Estate; Buying in Florida Houses only
- RATE CUT: FED ACTED WITH CONFIDENCE OR OUT OF FEAR?
- USA INTEREST RATES – AND IMPACT ON CANADA
- NEW MORTGAGE RULES. GET A 5% MORTGAGE FOR 1.5.MIL HOUSE
- DEVELOPERS JUMP INTO THE MARKET. DEALS ABOUND…GALORE
- CANADA INTEREST RATES – NOW LOWER – WILL THEY HELP MARKETS?
- BITCOIN KILLER: QUANTUM COMPUTER QBITS EAT BITCOIN’S ‘BITs’?
- INFLATION IS NOT 2%!
- LANDLORD AND TENANT ACT KILLS REALTOR MOTIVATION
- CURRENT CANADA WIDE NUMBERS
- ECONOMY – OUTLOOK
- LIVE YOUR MONEY VIDEO
- THINGS YOU MUST WORRY ABOUT
- INVESTORS: WHAT YOU SHOULD DO NOW
- NO, IT IS A CRASH! REVISITED
- QUICKIE NEWS
- QUESTIONS, QUESTIONS
Get a $1.5 million mortgage with 5% down! New rules announced September 17 – get the details
GUEST: Kyle Green is in Canada’s top 1% of Ace mortgage brokers. Look at his 30 second mortgage approval calculator https://www.greenmortgageteam.ca/Call his team:
