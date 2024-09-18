Oz Buzz

September 18, 2024

“In Life, it is not the waiting of the storm to pass, but to learn to dance in the rain!” –Anonymous

“If you think someone is ruining your life. You are right. It is you!” – Nietzsche

Remember: You are reading Ozzie’s opinion, not advice! And, yes, I have lots of them! But use only your personal professional lawyer/realtor/accountant/ to make your personal investment and life decisions.

Latest videos

1. Kyle Green, Ace Mortgage broker and Ozzie discuss the September 16 new rules:

2. Kyle Green and Ozzie talk Variable or Fixed rates:

3. Ozzie tells the Vancouver homeowner  to LIVE YOUR MONEY. Older video – still relevant:

Videos coming soon: AI for Real Estate; Buying in Florida Houses only

 

  • RATE CUT: FED ACTED WITH CONFIDENCE OR OUT OF FEAR?
  • USA INTEREST RATES – AND IMPACT ON CANADA
  • NEW MORTGAGE RULES. GET A 5% MORTGAGE FOR 1.5.MIL HOUSE
  • DEVELOPERS JUMP INTO THE MARKET. DEALS ABOUND…GALORE
  • CANADA INTEREST RATES – NOW LOWER – WILL THEY HELP MARKETS?
  • BITCOIN KILLER: QUANTUM COMPUTER QBITS EAT BITCOIN’S ‘BITs’?
  • INFLATION IS NOT 2%!
  • LANDLORD AND TENANT ACT KILLS REALTOR MOTIVATION
  • CURRENT CANADA WIDE NUMBERS
  • ECONOMY – OUTLOOK
  • LIVE YOUR MONEY VIDEO
  • THINGS YOU MUST WORRY ABOUT
  • INVESTORS: WHAT YOU SHOULD DO NOW
  • NO, IT IS A CRASH! REVISITED
  • QUICKIE NEWS
  • QUESTIONS, QUESTIONS

Please note that any response to any email or any invitation to any meeting is accepted on the understanding that “Jurock Real Estate Insider (JREI)”, “OzBuzz (OB)”, “JCIR (JC)” as the case may be, are not responsible for any result or results of any action or actions taken in reliance upon any information contained in this posting or meeting, nor for any errors contained therein or presented thereat or omissions in relation thereto. It is further understood that the said OB or JREI, or JCIR as the case may be, do not, pursuant to this posting, purport to render legal, accounting, tax, financial, planning, or other professional advice. The said OB and JREI and JCIR may or may not own properties discussed at meetings or receive or not receive referral fees at any meeting you may attend as a result of this posting or invitation. The said OB and JREI and JCIR, as the case may be, hereby disclaim all and any, liability to any person, whether a purchaser of any offering, a reader of any offering, or, otherwise, arising in respect of this postings and of the consequences of anything done or purported to be done by any such person in reliance, whether whole or partial, upon the whole or any part of the contents of these postings. If you respond to any posting OB or JREI and JCIR or attend any meeting from and by said companies, we fully expect that you get independent legal/tax/investment/mortgage advice as the case may be.

