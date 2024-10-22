NEW! Where are top Places to Build Multiplexes: Best Government for Investors to Max Profits! Risks?

Listen on… You can listen to this podcast on all these platforms:

Key Takeaways:

Bill 44 Under Different Governments: NDP: How does Bill 44 impact builders and investors?

Conservatives: What changes would occur under Conservative leadership?

Minority Government: How might a minority government affect Bill 44?

Bill 14 – Changes to Offsite Requirements What’s been altered, and how does it affect developers?

– Builder and Investor Impact: Which policies are beneficial, and which could pose challenges?

– Opportunities for Developers Regardless of Government: Where are the best development sites in Metro Vancouver?

Which suburbs offer the most potential?

How do project timelines affect yearly returns? What are the biggest risks facing developers?

What new business models are emerging in small-scale multi-unit housing? How to Get Tickets:

– To attend the next class or the big conference on November 14, contact us by phone or email (details below). Guest: Bill Laidler

President of Laidler Academy, Laidler Development, and Trusted Real Estate Agent turned Multi-Family Developer Laidler Academy partners with Residential Realtors across Metro Vancouver to be the experts in finding opportunities, valuing property and negotiating real estate transactions. Laidler has approximately 400 additional units in various stages of development approval. 778-886-3300

email: Bill@thelaidlergroup.com

Website: https://www.laidleracademy.com/media

Host:

Ozzie Jurock – Real estate legend (in his own mind), author, and motivational speaker. Known for his insightful real estate advice and dynamic approach to investing. Visit ozbuzz.ca for more.

