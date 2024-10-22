NEW! Where are top Places to Build Multiplexes: Best Government for Investors to Max Profits! Risks?

Key Takeaways:
Bill 44 Under Different Governments:
- NDP: How does Bill 44 impact builders and investors?
- Conservatives: What changes would occur under Conservative leadership?
- Minority Government: How might a minority government affect Bill 44?
- Bill 14 – Changes to Offsite Requirements
What’s been altered, and how does it affect developers?
– Builder and Investor Impact:
Which policies are beneficial, and which could pose challenges?
– Opportunities for Developers Regardless of Government:
Where are the best development sites in Metro Vancouver?
Which suburbs offer the most potential?
How do project timelines affect yearly returns?
- What are the biggest risks facing developers?
- What new business models are emerging in small-scale multi-unit housing?
How to Get Tickets:
– To attend the next class or the big conference on November 14, contact us by phone or email (details below).
Guest: Bill Laidler
President of Laidler Academy, Laidler Development, and Trusted Real Estate Agent turned Multi-Family Developer
Laidler Academy partners with Residential Realtors across Metro Vancouver to be the experts in finding opportunities, valuing property and negotiating real estate transactions. Laidler has approximately 400 additional units in various stages of development approval.
778-886-3300
email: Bill@thelaidlergroup.com
Website: https://www.laidleracademy.com/media
Host:
Ozzie Jurock – Real estate legend (in his own mind), author, and motivational speaker. Known for his insightful real estate advice and dynamic approach to investing. Visit ozbuzz.ca for more.
Connect with Ozzie:
Get Ozzie’s blog (free) sign up here: ozbuzz.ca
Website: ozziejurock.com
Books, CDs, merchandise: ozbuzz.ca/shop/
BC Real Estate Directory: BCRED.ca (free)
Ask an Expert now: askanexpert.ca
Bulletin Board: realestatetlalks.com (47,831 visitor last month)
YouTube: youtube.com/jurockvideo
Social: Facebook, Twitter/X, Instagram, LinkedIn – 77ozzie
Oz Buzz Podcast
Subscribe
|Subscribe to Oz Buzz:
(You’ll get Oz Buzz 2 weeks before it’s posted online)
Disclaimer
Product Special
RECENT POSTS
New Rates Shocking Surrey! Sellers in Panic Mode? Insider Reveals REAL Market Truth – Fear or Courage?
Key takeaways: Active listings in Surrey up 45% Sales down 50% 2021 - to - 2024 Prices adjusting down
Massive interest rate reduction! Will buyers rush out/buy? NO! Unemployment, debts and fear rules
Key Takeaways: Bank of Canada has lowered its benchmark rate by .50% this morning. Single biggest rate cut since emergency
Leave A Comment