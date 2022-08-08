August 8, 2022

TOPICS

WORLD ECONOMY SNAPSHOT AND FORECAST

INFLATION / DEFLATION

US DOLLAR

ASTOUNDING SF PRICE CRASH CONTINUES IN JULY

SALES CONTINUE TO PLUMMET EVERYWHERE

THE NUMBERS: JULY 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019

DEAR SUBSCRIBERS. PLEASE NOTE

I have been bombarded with requests for “THE NUMBERS, THE NUMBERS.” So, here are the latest August numbers. This is OzBuzz 73 – 1

The usual items particularly “QUESTIONS, QUESTIONS” etc. will be published next week as OzBuzz 73 – 2. We received a record seventy-four questions. WOW! You may go to Ozzie’s askanexpert.ca for the answers to some, but the rest comes in the form of OzBuzz 73 – 2.

WORLD ECONOMY SNAPSHOT

England raises rates highest in 27 years. Germany raises rates. The ECB raises rates for the first time in 11 years and is finally back out of negative rates (which OzBuzz always said was a doubtful way to manage the world anyway).

The US dollar remains strong and will be higher yet, as forecast, which will put the undeveloped world borrowers (countries) into higher debt (as money was borrowed in US funds) and more SRI LANKAS will follow.

As I mentioned before, it is not the rates (we have lived thru much higher rates) but rather the speed of tightening, the speed of rising inflation, the speed of crashing prices in hard assets, massive collapses (losses) in crypto and stocks – that boggle and confuse the sane mind.

Now, there are also cracks appearing all through the credit world. None of the numbers reported can be trusted (except Ozbuzz-haha). Seriously, all numbers are from fantasy land. Now the FED calls our situation as falling inflation and forecasts a 2% rate in a year? No way! Inflation rate will not drop like they forecast. Absolute nonsense!

Housing also shows unhappy mixed reports right throughout the world.

China’s developers are going bankrupt. Tens of thousands refuse to make mortgage payments on units that have not been finished. In China, when you buy your presale you start paying a mortgage while it is being built. Some banks are refusing to give people access to their funds and banks are being beleaguered by people whose life savings are not accessible.

The US reports a much slower summer. Inventory is up 15 percent. Home builders’ stocks are reversing. And the numbers in Canada come into August sharply lower in sales and prices (see below).

INFLATION/DEFLATION

The big question remains whither inflation? The stock market and the FED seem to expect inflation to be in the 2 – 3% range. OzBuzz thinks it will be at least double that. We are still flirting with 10% – 12% inflation (9% admitted) in the US and Canada. Food inflation over 20%! – No? Lately bought that $7 camembert for $13, that $20 dollar steak for $50 etc…etc.

Oh, and there will be no recession? Huh! Never in history has an inflation rate come down more than 2 percent without a recession.

Several countries now blame big oil companies, big companies in general, homeowners … actually anyone with any assets – for government ineptitude. The latest bright ideas?

Greed laws brought in in Spain, contemplated elsewhere – including the US.

Not in Canada, eh? Well, January’s UBS study recommends a tax on anyone with a one-million-dollar house (average price in Vancouver now is $2 million) to pay a tax that could cost you up to $200,000 in 10 years! Of course, we homeowners are greedy and to blame?!

As I stated in my 1998 book “Forget About Location, Location, Location” and repeated it a thousand times since: “Inflation is primarily a monetary phenomenon” (Milton Friedman).

Meaning governments cause it. PERIOD. Since you and I elect governments that promise the most, we are to blame somewhat too. Or at least those that want something for nothing. Robbing Peter to pay Paul gets Paul’s vote! To the extend that you and I are Peter – watch out the Pauls aren’t massing. Too boot, they will be a lot more vocal than ever before. The creating of money out of thin air crashed Rome and a hundred countries since. Roman governments took their coins and cut out the middle and put silver in it and printed the thusly gained gold for more coins. Later they replaced silver with iron.

But is it really a monetary one? Yes.

The world owes some $300 trillion in DEBT. IT WILL NEVER REPAID. The only way it is repaid will be through higher inflation.

PERIOD!

So, now we have had, are having and WILL HAVE a massive continuous creation of printing money. No matter who they blame or argue with. There is no other way. Plus, the US government facing mid terms elections now wants to have lower rates and lower inflation to have a chance of winning or keeping their seats.

So, the big question?

What comes next? Will the Feds stops raising rates in September? And then stop QT?

Then they have to print more money.

Indeed, it is probably 60% likely that the Fed (and Canada) may repeat the classic pivot of 2019. Could well be that July was the latest big hike, September may see a smaller hike and then no increase in November.

We now see buyer strikes, more and more strife, and protests, and so – if credit markets are drying up, housing markets continue to crater, and unemployment rate does not change … the pivot may well be in the cards.

Major Point: We still feel that there is a 40% chance that the FED will do its own dance and darn the torpedoes, go full steam ahead and NOT do what the government may want. Keep raising rates into the first quarter and really crash stocks, all equities, and all housing.

That is why we warned of a High in price in place last February and recommended that you analyze getting (for both age and market related reasons) into more cash and sitting the sidelines for 4 – 6 months (ugly 4 months again we said) till the fog lifts.

Come to Landrush you will be in a great position to get into clarity.

US DOLLAR FORECAST

Inflation target rate should be zero, not 2%. Thus, spake Economist Judy Shelton

This incredibly interesting piece highlights the problems that the FED is facing – now accelerating. Foreign countries put their reserves into the US dollar because the FED pays interest rates on reserves that it should not!

Argues Shelton: “The fed will have to pay 3.5 % by year end on 196 billion in loans. That debt is to pay banks a higher rate that they pay to other people. But the clincher: Foreign banks own 42% of the US debt money because the ECB and other foreign countries do not pay interest on reserves which the US does with the result that foreign banks keep a huge percentage of their assets in cash in the US. I.e., the BOC pays a negative 1.5% whence the US pays 3.5%. She calls it a “huge mistake”. These are ‘sterile accounts’ invested in nothing or creating economic activity.

Major Point: 1) Banks and money market funds park their money and get 3.5 %. That will also keep the US dollar going higher. 2) The US remains to be the world’s reserve currency and will go higher against all currencies (continuously). As we argued, where would you put your billions? China? Ha-ha, the Euro? Ha-ha. Canada…hm…halacha!

THE NUMBERS, THE NUMBERS

At time of publishing the CREA has not yet released any July number stats.

Here is Toronto:

4,912 home sales in July 2022 – down by 47 per cent compared to July 2021. Sales were also down compared to June.

compared to July 2021. Sales were also down compared to June. The average selling price was up by 1.2 per cent compared to July 2021 at $1,074,754.

The average sale price was down from February by over $200,000.

Major Point: Note the comparison of year over year and month over month. Really note the increase in average listings of 57.6%!! Compared to Vancouver’s average listings that are still showing a 10% decrease and a 7% increase in the Valley.

Edmonton saw a 9% decline in sales prices and Calgary saw a 20% decline in SF home sales. However, it showed a 48% INCREASE in condominium sales! Remarkable separation. Also listing inventory separates: Below $500,000 listings are shrinking by 18% and above $500,000 they are increasing by 20%.

THE LOWER MAINLAND MARKETS

I was admonished by some that Burnaby South has fewer sales and thus was not a good suburb to pick. Ok, but SF prices did decline further and now have dropped a whopping 23% from the high of $2,590,000 in February to $1,984,600. Condominium prices fared better (only?) down by 9%.

Ok, let us take Richmond. The average price for a SF in February clocked in at a whopping $2,308,300 in July it stands at $2,108,000 – down some $200,000 or 9%. SF sales are down 42% and condominium sales show an even higher down at -9%. Condos? Average price was $723,000 in July $677,000 – down 7% in 3 months.

This is not negative thinking. These are the facts.

As an experienced agent, I need to know NOT what the price was in 2021 at its high, but when the market turned, I need to know by how much in my specific area! Then I can inform my vendors. They in turn understand that yesterday’s price is gone until sometime in the future when invariably we will have much higher prices. Yes! But if you want to sell now – sharpen your pencils. That is what I do at Oz Buzz: Clarify your thinking!

As a (somewhat) older former branch manager through many a downturn I would instruct my agents: Be confident. The volume of sales may have dropped sharply by 50% or so…OK. We are professional agents. Dear Seller: “So what! The market drop is no problem. All we have to do is get your house into the 50% of homes that still sell! Part of that is the fact that yesteryear’s prices may come back, but if you want to sell now…here is what you need to do to sharpen your competitive pencil. Show them the facts in the numbers. Next!”

My favorite 3 words always were and still are: “So, what? Next!”

VANCOUVER/FRASER VALLEY JULY

INVESTORS Note :

The high in sales were reached almost everywhere in March 2021 (2021!). The high in the average pricecame almost everywhere in Feb (Ma/Apr) 2022 (2022!)’. Prices will be quoted in the media as being UP and that is correct if you measure prices of today against prices of July 2021. But the decline started THIS February as we told you in our February: ‘THE HIGH IS IN PLACE’ headline, Also, the price increases over last July in Vancouver are only 6% in SF, when they were 17% May over May. But a drop of 12% since April!

Major Point: While year over year prices are up; the price declines THIS year are slumping in all sub-areas. All that in 5 months!

We are showing absolute monthly highs against July 2022. While some argue that at least on sales it is unfair to compare a July month against a March one. But this is just a real eye opener. We are trying to rock your (complacency) boat.

For clarity – as usual – we report the July over July results for 4 years (as usual).

VANCOUVER (4 years)

Again:

Here we are looking at a 4-year July over July comparison. Remember to take the 2020 comparisons with a grain of COVID salt!

Snapshot:

SF: (REBGV) reported SF sales declined a further 49% over July 2021. The average price achieved in April of $2,312,000 is down by $274,100 – or 12%!

CONDO: REBGV reports condominium sales are down 37% over July 2021 sales. The condo average price is down by 6% from April.

Major Point: Study the above at the opening comparison of the ‘high in sales’ (usually March 2021) and the high in prices (usually February 2022) and note the sharp declines in sales and sharp declines in prices.

Study the above at the opening comparison of the ‘high in sales’ (usually March 2021) and the high in prices (usually February 2022) and note the Then note the 4-year comparisons.

FRASER VALLEY

SF home sales continued their sharp downturn (-59%). Prices are much lower. Active SF listings are HIGHER for the first time this year. As well as 2019 July. Condominium sales cracked as well, down 33%.

The numbers tell the story. Look at intro to the numbers and the comparison of February 2022 to July 2022, a 19% decline in single family home prices .

MAJOR, MAJOR POINT: We said last month: Again, as we said on February 9: THE HIGH IS IN PLACE. For the last 4 months we pointed to a changing market…before the interest rate changes and the stock market and crypto crashes. Now, the fast increase in rates really starts to bite. We expect that to continue and even accelerate into the summer.

LANDRUSH / OUTLOOK 2023 ON SEPTEMBER 10, 2022

Summary of speakers and sponsors ,with dozen awaiting details

GO to landrushcanada.com for details. DO IT NOW!

