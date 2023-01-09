Oz Buzz

“There is no art which government sooner learns of another than that of draining money from the pockets of the people.” –Adam Smith

AGENDA

  • THE MOST ASTOUNDING EARTHSHAKING, HEART RATTLING, EYEBALL POPPING NEWEST THING
  • INFLATION/DEFLATION – WHICH IS IT?
  • THE ASTOUNDING (AGAIN) YEAR END NUMBERS. UNBELIEVABLE?
  • QUESTIONS,QUESTIONS
  • CHECK YOUR ASSESSMENTS NOW! APPEAL DEADLINE 2 WEEKS AWAY!
  • INTERNATIONAL, CHINA, EUROPE, USA – WHAT IMACT IF ANY?
  • BEST MORTGAGE RATES? WHERE?
  • WILL YOU SEE HIGHER PRICES AGAIN?
  • RENTS ARE GOING NUTS
  • WHAT TO DO?

