AGENDA MISLEADING HEADLINES – MARKET IS NOT HOT

GET FIRM PRE-APPROVAL FOR 24 MONTHS

GOT DIVORCED? DON’T SELL THE HOUSE!

US DOLLAR REIGNS

CHINA MASSIVE COLLAPSE IN ITS HOUSING MARKET

CONVERT SF HOUSES IN A 6 PLEX? NO WAY, JOSE! YOU LOSE!

STRESS TEST AT 8.49%!

TRICK QUESTION OF THE MONTH

THE NUMBERS ARE BETTER IN JULY OVER 2022 BUT NOT 2021/2019

QUESTIONS, QUESTIONS

OZBUZZ SERVICES CONFUSION?

27 BANKS DOWNGRADED OR PUT ON WATCH BY MOODYS

70 BANKS ON WATCH BY FITCH – BE VERY, VERY CAREFUL OUT THERE

OZZIE A DJ WITH 15,200 LISTENERS?

Hi Ozbuzzers:

There are a lot of misleading headlines on the Lower Mainland real estate market. Headlines scream sales are double etc.,etc. BUT LOOK AT THIS:

1. Brief July highlights of Vancouver and Fraser Valley.

VANCOUVER

YES! SF sales are up 29% over 2022 (531). BUT: Sharply lower (50%) than 2021 (1,050) or 2020 (1,130). Also Note: Vancouver New listings are UP 9% in SF homes, UP 20% in condos.

FRASER VALLEY

YES, sales are higher over July 2022. BUT July sales of SF homes are still much lower than 2021, 2020 or 2019. Sales of condos lower than 2021.

NOTE: Fraser Valley SF new listings are up 24%, condos up 28%.

Interested in buying, get a quality Realtor, study the best Stats of the V and FV real Estate Boards for your specific subareas and take a breath.

More and more mortgages are coming due to be renewed. That’s why new listings are up…

Headlines are meaningless until you compare relevant numbers!