“I believe in equality for everyone, except reporters and photographers.” ― Mahatma Gandhi
Reporters used to be interested in what is true…
Munk Debate – Mainstream Media ft.
Douglas Murray, Matt Taibbi, Malcolm Gladwell, Michelle Goldberg
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nvaf7XOOFHc
September 11, 2023
AGENDA
- THE WORLD, US, CHINA, AND OIL – INTEREST RATES HIGHER?
- WITHOLDING TAX IS NOW 50%?
- GST ON ASSIGNMENTS…HUH? READ AND WEEP!
- US DOLLAR STILL REIGNS
- THE NUMBERS ARE BETTER IN AUGUST OVER 2022 BUT NOT 2021/2019
- RATES: FIXED,VARIABLE, INSURED, 5% DOWN?
- QUESTIONS, QUESTIONS
- FACEBOOK AND OTHER HACKS
- OK, OK, MY REAL NAME IS OSWALD
- DON’T PERPETUATE 10-YEAR-OLD FACEBOOK HOAXES
- WATCH PEOPLE DUPLICATING YOUR FB AND OTHER PAGES
- RECOMMENDATIONS ON PRESALES
- TOILET OF THE WORLD
Latest OZZBUZZ Oz cast VIDEO and OZBUZZ podcast AUDIO
Watch video:
REAL ESTATE:
EDMONTON:A $47,000 CONDO? A BRAND-NEW HOUSE FOR UNDER $450,000:
REAL ESTATE MARKETS, INFLATION, BEST MARKETS (RALPH AND OZZIE):
Listen to Podcast: (on Apple Podcast, Amazon, Spotify and Ozcast): https://ozbuzz.ca/2023/08/24/ozbuzz-podcast-a-47000-condo-where-a-brand-new-house-for-under-450000-an-ace-plan-for-investors/
Listen to Ozzie in your car…Topics: On Airbnb, On Upsizing retirees, On September markets, On Edmonton, On interest rates…
Oz Buzz 87 will be online later this month. Subscribe below to get Oz Buzz in your inbox every month:
(You’ll get Oz Buzz 2 weeks before it’s posted online)
Please note that any response to any email or any invitation to any meeting is accepted on the understanding that “Jurock Real Estate Insider (JREI)”, “OzBuzz (OB)”, “JCIR (JC)” as the case may be, are not responsible for any result or results of any action or actions taken in reliance upon any information contained in this posting or meeting, nor for any errors contained therein or presented thereat or omissions in relation thereto. It is further understood that the said OB or JREI, or JCIR as the case may be, do not, pursuant to this posting, purport to render legal, accounting, tax, financial, planning, or other professional advice. The said OB and JREI and JCIR may or may not own properties discussed at meetings or receive or not receive referral fees at any meeting you may attend as a result of this posting or invitation. The said OB and JREI and JCIR, as the case may be, hereby disclaim all and any, liability to any person, whether a purchaser of any offering, a reader of any offering, or, otherwise, arising in respect of this postings and of the consequences of anything done or purported to be done by any such person in reliance, whether whole or partial, upon the whole or any part of the contents of these postings. If you respond to any posting OB or JREI and JCIR or attend any meeting from and by said companies, we fully expect that you get independent legal/tax/investment/mortgage advice as the case may be.
Leave A Comment