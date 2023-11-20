Oz Buzz

November 20, 2023

Latest OZZBUZZ Ozcast VIDEO and OZBUZZ Podcast AUDIO: Watch videos:

We predicted it last month: Killed in BC! Short term rentals! BC Government declares ‘Death to an industry’.

Real Estate Talks: Ozzie says buy or sell? 

Real Estate Talks: Ozzie in Late October: New law: 6 properties on a residential lot?

Or…Listen to all videos on Podcast: (on Apple cast, Amazon video, Spotify and Ozcast): https://ozbuzz.ca/category/podcasts/

Listen to Ozbuzz in your car
Topics: On Airbnb, On SRT, On upsizing retirees, on UHT, on interest rates, on markets ahead.
On November markets, On Edmonton, On interest rates…

AGENDA

  • NEW AIRBNB TAXES (NOV 21)
  • THE DEFINITIVE OUTLOOK FOR INTEREST RATES. WEIMAR AHEAD?
  • LAST MONTH RUMOUR – THIS MONTH LAW -STR
  • AS PREDICTED MARKETS ARE COOLING BUT FOR HOW LONG
  • THE NUMBERS, THE NUMBERS – TORONTO-VANCOUVER
  • INFLATION/RECESSION?
  • OUTLOOK
  • WHAT TO DO IN DECEMBER
  • QUESTIONS, QUESTIONS ARE BACK IN PRINT
  • SOLAR PANELS? YES, OR NO?
  • EVs? YES OR NO.
  • CLOSE ON YOUR PRE-SALE. HERE IS WHY.

