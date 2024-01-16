INTEREST RATES Banks are fighting to get your *good credit rating* business and will CUT your rate down to 5% or even a tad lower…but not if you just had your car repossessed. It’s called a Whisper rate. So, do NOT sign the banks ‘window rate’ that no one has to pay! Even if rates head lower (Tiff Macklin says June) TD and BOM say April they will move 1/4% or half % down. But we will NOT see the low, low rates of yesteryear again. Question, question There are condos with 5% down, a 5% rebate on price and getting a waiver on the 5% GST. Is that a good deal?

Certainly, on the face of it … yes. But ask yourself why does the developer offer this? First and foremost, what is the developer’s reputation and experience. Check it out! Could be that he resold 58% of the units…but the bank wants him to sell 60% and insists. So, he blows out enough units to make up the difference. You could be the lucky guy/girl. But ask yourself – did you check the unit. Likely the best units won’t have the best deal. Study location, in building, floor, distance from noisy elevator, party rooms, garages, etc., etc. Q: You recommend Edmonton, but prices have not moved in years. Why should they now? A: You like Edmonton, you LIKE Gretzky. Well, he always shot the PUCK to where it was going to be, not where it was. Same with Edmonton…Where will it be? The residential sales market is well up, prices are up and listings down. Add to that massive inward migration. Add to this: Edmonton office leasing hit five-year high in 2023 as tenants returned. Values grow where people go and they go where the jobs are. More Q and A , and TO DO – BEST OPPORTUNITIES

73,109 residential unit sales were recorded in 2023, a 9 per cent decline from 80,506 units sold in 2022. The residential price in BC was $971,144, a 3 per cent decrease from $996,943 recorded the previous year. Total sales dollar volume was $71 billion, a 12 per cent decline from 2022. “The highest mortgage rates in over 15 years led to the slowest sales in a decade for BC,” said BCREA Chief Economist Brendon Ogmundson. Major Point: We are well down in sales from the 10-year average…look at the slide. SNAPSHOT DECEMBER 2023 VANCOUVER AND FRASER VALLEY We told you last year that, as we compare ourselves in 2023 to the same months in 2022, we will look great! The market collapsed last year – now it has recovered? Well against 2022, yes! BUT NOT AGAINST 2021 AND 2020.

Prices hanging in there compared to 2022. Vancouver and Fraser Valley VANCOUVER While SF sales are a tad better, they are still below 32% of the 10-year average for DECEMBER. In fact, in DECEMBER 2023 we sold 377 SF homes. In 2021 we sold 794, in 2020 we sold 1,032 and 2019 pre covid we sold 603.

Vancouver SF and condominium new listings are up 9% and 14% respectively. Here is a 5-year DECEMBER 2023 over DECEMBER 2022/2021/2020/2019 comparison. VANCOUVER – Single Family Major Point:

Vancouver condo price best DECEMBER in last 4 years!

But still behind highest monthly prices achieved in last 5 years (see summary above) The Vancouver and Fraser Valley Real Estate Boards have the BEST current statistics .

FRASER VALLEY – Single Family Major Point: Fraser Valley – SF Sales are up 16% over 2022. Still, we are a third of sale of 2020 AND still 40% lower than 2019. New listings are up 8% in condos; also, up 19% in SF homes. MAJOR, MAJOR POINT: We said last month: Anecdotally, buyers are feeling better psychologically. We hear of full open houses and the odd multiple offer. The thought of possibly lower rates is a motivator. Actually, when the numbers come out end of January, you will see a stronger than anticipated month … because of FOMO again. We also said last month: January will tell the story, more than any other January in the past. Watch for psychological market shifts. This could be big. The buyers are there, the immigrants are there … the opportunities are mounting … all we need is a shift in psychology! And until Jan the new increasing inflation was reported … straight up…now wait and see.

