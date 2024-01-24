Ozzie answers questions: Rates, markets, Cap Gain exemptions, Hard asset inflation

Ozzie answers questions: Rates, markets, Capital Gain exemptions, Hard asset inflation.
Ozzie Jurock (FRI), author of ‘Forget About Location, Location, Location’, ‘What, When, Where, and How to Buy Real Estate in Canada’, ‘The Real Estate Action Books 1 and 2.0 and ‘Trendsetter’ “Growing into your future best card set’ Ozzie publishes a FREE blog at ozbuzz.ca (Ozcast) Ozzie publishes a podcast at ozbuzz.ca (Ozcast) Ozzie is president Jurock’s Real Estate Insider (since 1993).
All books, CDs, events featured at www.ozbuzz.ca
Ozzie is the only Canadian real estate advisor in Donald Trump’s book: ‘Trump: The Best Real Estate Advice I Ever Received’ Ozzie is has a prominent chapter in the US Bestseller ‘The Trendsetters’ Peter C. Newman in his book ‘Titans’ called him a Real Estate Guru ‘Vancouver Magazine’ called him one of the 45 brightest people in Vancouver
“Ozzie is one of the wisest money men alive. I love listening to and reading him and so will you. Drink deeply of his wisdom, insights, advice and you’ll permanently prosper.” Marc Victor Hansen
Links:
Ozzie Blogs and Podcasts ozbuzz.ca
More Info about Ozzie ozziejurock.com
Facebook facebook.com/ozzie.jurock
Twitter twitter.com/77ozzie
Ozzie RE bulletin board realestatetalks.com
Listen to the Podcast! (And don’t forget to leave us a review!)
(You’ll get Oz Buzz 2 weeks before it’s posted online)
Please note that any response to any email or any invitation to any meeting is accepted on the understanding that “Jurock Real Estate Insider (JREI)”, “OzBuzz (OB)”, “JCIR (JC)” as the case may be, are not responsible for any result or results of any action or actions taken in reliance upon any information contained in this posting or meeting, nor for any errors contained therein or presented thereat or omissions in relation thereto. It is further understood that the said OB or JREI, or JCIR as the case may be, do not, pursuant to this posting, purport to render legal, accounting, tax, financial, planning, or other professional advice. The said OB and JREI and JCIR may or may not own properties discussed at meetings or receive or not receive referral fees at any meeting you may attend as a result of this posting or invitation. The said OB and JREI and JCIR, as the case may be, hereby disclaim all and any, liability to any person, whether a purchaser of any offering, a reader of any offering, or, otherwise, arising in respect of this postings and of the consequences of anything done or purported to be done by any such person in reliance, whether whole or partial, upon the whole or any part of the contents of these postings. If you respond to any posting OB or JREI and JCIR or attend any meeting from and by said companies, we fully expect that you get independent legal/tax/investment/mortgage advice as the case may be.
Leave A Comment