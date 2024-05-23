3 ways to profit from new Multiplex laws in BC. Pitfalls and massive opportunity if you know… Ozzie talks with Bill Laidler, President of Laidler Academy, Laidler Development, and LaidlerTrusted.
Real Estate Agent turned Multi-Family Developer in 7 years. As one of Remax Western Canada Top 5 Agents between 2013 – 2020, Bill leveraged his commission earnings to purchase over 20 rental properties with development potential. Laidler Academy partners with Residential Realtors across Metro Vancouver to be the experts in finding opportunities, valuing property and negotiating real estate transactions. Laidler Development first multifamily development project, Sitka House, an 88 unit woodframe condo building, is under construction and set to complete by Spring of 2025. Laidler has approximately 400 additional units in various stages of development approval.
778-886-3300
email: Bill@thelaidlergroup.com
Website: https://www.laidleracademy.com/media
Oz Buzz Podcast
Subscribe
|Subscribe to Oz Buzz:
(You’ll get Oz Buzz 2 weeks before it’s posted online)
Disclaimer
Product Special
RECENT POSTS
URGENT! 3 ways to profit from new Multiplex laws in BC. Pitfalls and massive opportunity if you know…
3 ways to profit from new Multiplex laws in BC. Pitfalls and massive opportunity if you know... Ozzie talks with Bill Laidler,
Oz Buzz #95: New Capital Gains Highlight Discussion
May 20, 2024 “A bank is a place that will lend you money if you can prove that you don’t need it.” –
Leave A Comment