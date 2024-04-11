Christian Dy, B.Sc, B.Ed, MA, MBA Senior Advisor/Director Latitude West
• Awarded the Outstanding Educator Award from the BCAMT Association
• Ranked as the Top Living Benefits Advisor for PPI BC
• Presently Ranked Top 1% of Living Benefits Advisors for PPI BC
Web: www.latitude-west.ca
Assistant Jean at jean@latitude-west.ca
Oz Buzz Podcast
Subscribe
|Subscribe to Oz Buzz:
(You’ll get Oz Buzz 2 weeks before it’s posted online)
Disclaimer
Product Special
RECENT POSTS
Immigration: Real Estate with ACE Lawyer! Residency, Citizenship, Investors, Students – Don’t Miss Out
Ozzie chats with RAVI JAIN, B.A.(HONS.), LL.B., LL.M., C.S. Immigration Expert TOPICS: IMMIGRATION IN CANADA Can real estate ownership facilitate permanent residency
Transform Your Real Estate Fortune: Ace Financial Advisor Reveals Blueprint to Skyrocket Your Wealth!
Christian Dy, B.Sc, B.Ed, MA, MBA Senior Advisor/Director Latitude West • Awarded the Outstanding Educator Award from the BCAMT Association • Ranked
Leave A Comment