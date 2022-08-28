Dear OzBuzzer,
We could not have picked a better time to have twelve experts look at today’s astounding, turbulent and confusing real estate market – worldwide!
With the FED in the United States clearly signalling a stiffening stance on interest rates, even to the point of precipitating a recession – questions abound.
For instance, will there be hyperinflation? In any case, what is hyperinflation? How does this period in time compare to 1980, 1993, and the wild world of 2008?
Nominal interest rates are now -5% and not even including food and energy, a family’s biggest expense. What will be the result?
China is in an outright economic reversion, Europe is raising interest rates – so what does it all mean to us in North America, and Canada in particular.
For some 29 years, Ozzie and his group of experts have faced problem situation after problem situation with a thoughtful interpretation of all the facts, meaningful forecasts and more importantly, making money in any market.
In fact, there are now emerging some incredible opportunities in North America – for instance, mega real estate investor Blackrock, Zillow and other aggregators are selling their single-family home portfolios at steep discounts – result? You can get a splendid price in some major cities in the US – we will tell you which ones at Landrush.
Did you realize that AirBnB properties are not part of rent controls? Some Vancouver suburbs have still major upside – what are the opportunities in the tightening pre-sale markets?
An entire day totally concerned with how to make money in real estate in any market and most importantly how not to lose money.
The best deals come in uncertain times. The worst deals come at the top of the market. The next 12 months will tell the story.
Please review our speaker and sponsor line up for this exciting event below to get an idea of what will be covered. (All speaker and sponsor bios and website addresses at landrushcanada.com)
Ozzie Jurock – Heads up this conference since 1993 and has literally helped thousands of attendees make personal and business fortunes by his steadfast belief in the value of owning well researched, well selected real estate by understanding real estate cycles, timing, and market conditions. Come to hear his ASTOUNDING predictions for 2023.
See his extensive bio at http://www.ozziejurock.com/about/
Our Platinum Speaking Sponsor is:
Kyle Green – Ace mortgage broker, who has been ranked as one of Canada’s top brokers and has carved out a niche as an investment property specialist since 2018. Investing, inflation and increasing interest rates. Are the next 12 months the markets that real estate investors have been waiting for? Kyle Green answers these questions, and yours live!
Our Gold Speaking Sponsors are:
Kelly Fry – Kelly Fry is an investment realtor and chartered accountant focusing on building wealth for her many clients. Her love for numbers has made her a natural for analyzing the perfect real estate deal and finding maximum ROI. She also loves to create cash flow and to raise capital. Learn how to beat inflation and rent controls with Airbnb.
Cam Good – Cam Good is a Canadian real estate entrepreneur, angel investor in real estate technology, and Past President of the Entrepreneurs Organization. He is Founder and President of KEY Marketing and has marketed and/or pre-sold $10 billion in 150+ condominium and townhome projects. He is widely regarded as a leading expert in the country when it comes to identifying, designing, marketing, and pre-selling residential developments for maximum value and well known for developing innovative marketing and sales strategies that led the industry out of the Great Recession of 2008 and the pandemic in 2020.
Further:
Charan Sethi – Award winning developer Charan Sethi has built some of the finest low-rise apartment buildings in Surrey and shares his vision of “the future”, transit-oriented developments. His past predictions on the strength of the Surrey market have been spectacularly correct. Come hear his view on the Fraser Valley market with a special focus on Surrey for 2022.
Adil Awan – The dos and don’ts of proper property management. Protecting your investments knowing the residential tenancy act and your rights as a landlord.
James Knull – James Knull’s presence in the Real Estate Industry is truly multifaceted. As an investor himself, James has acquired almost three hundred rental units in his portfolio and has architected several large joint ventures bringing partners together to acquire great properties. Edmonton is in play big time!
Justin Smith – Everybody wants to generate cash flow, but you need to know how. Justin Smith will teach you how to generate substantial cashflow through furnished rentals with Super Suites by hedging vacancy, tenant risk and buffers against rising inflation and interest rates through their niche furnished rental model.
Taylor Steele – Co-founder of Integrated-Equities Inc helping investors add real estate to their financial portfolio. Also helping clients invest in cash flowing properties in BC and the US, focusing on the growth that is driving the US and Canadian real estate market.
Ralph Case – Personally and with joint venture partners has purchased over 4,000 residential units in the last 15 years. An investor since 1981, he has witnessed numerous up and down economic cycles. He buys looking for low risk, cash flow and “forced appreciation”. He is co-founder with Ozzie Jurock of Jurock Case Investment Realty Inc. Ralph will teach you how to invest in the US – with CAUTION and CONFIDENCE!
Marc Jurock – Marc Jurock is a licensed realtor with Century21 in Richmond and in the last two years he has been actively involved in studying the Thailand real estate market and what opportunities there may be. He will share his thoughts on the possible upside of real estate investing in Thailand, as well as legal challenges, property rights, pitfalls.
Brent Roberts – Brent Roberts purchased his first piece of real estate at the young age of 18. He has since bought and sold over one hundred homes throughout his investment career. His portfolio has included single family homes, duplexes, condominiums, and strata complexes. As a leading realtor, Brent will share his detailed market strategies in the Fraser Valley.
Our fantastic Platinum exhibitor sponsor is:
Green Mortgage– One of the top brokerages in Canada. Green Mortgage can find you the mortgage money when nobody else can in these tough lending conditions. Two out of three Canadian families own a house – that is one of the highest rates of home ownership in the world. And for good reason; real estate is a great investment. About 80% of millionaires made their first million in real estate! Real estate investments are generally less volatile than stock markets, and there is a finite amount of land on the planet.
Our fantastic Gold exhibitor sponsors are:
Kelly Fry Team – A full-service investment real estate team whose members are actively investing themselves locally. The team specializes in the Fraser Valley and focuses on providing well researched education and opportunities.
Westland Living – Family-owned and operated, Westland’s long legacy of homebuilding began in Vancouver with high-end single-family homes. Across a 15-year history, it has gained an appreciation for design excellence, craftsmanship, and integrated technology. Their reputation for developing quality homes grew, and they knew that they wanted to make a greater impact on people. With this vision in mind, they began acquiring land in excellent locations, in both growing and established neighbourhoods. And they watched their dream of developing multi-family buildings come to life.
Our vastly experienced sponsors & exhibitors for this event include:
AskanExpert – Get your real estate investment questions answered at askanexpert.ca. Ozzie answers all questions.
BCRED – The fastest growing British Columbian FREE real estate directory. Add your BC real estate business for free now at bcred.ca
Brent Roberts Realty – At Your Service! I make myself available at all times. My web site is here to help you 24 hours a day. You can search listings at your own convenience, browse reports, and read up on real estate info on your own terms. When you are ready to see a listing in person, or just have a simple question, please do not hesitate to contact me!
Century21 Prudential Estates – As an accomplished airline and test pilot, Adil has observed the world through discipline and creative eyes, sensed nuances and appreciated both form and function. His was a position requiring discipline, perseverance, tenacity and negotiation, and communication skills as he worked with diverse and high-profile clients. Today, as a real estate professional, he is bringing those same skills and talents to an equally broad spectrum of clients.
CPI Capital – CPI identifies multifamily value-add opportunities that allow our investors to receive gains beyond organic asset appreciation. CPI provides busy professionals with direct access to tax-advantaged, passive income generating assets, while our experienced team manages the properties.
Fawcett Insurance – Fawcett Insurance began in 1932 in Deep Cove as McClintock Insurance until it was purchased by Wilfred and Marjorie Fawcett in 1969 and then became Fawcett Insurance. In 2000 Jeff and his wife Cindy Lou Fawcett purchased Fawcett Insurance from their parents Wilf & Marj. They continue to support the community in many ways, such as Parkgate Days, Seycove Auction, Northshore Harvest, to name a few. Ozzie’s go to investment property insurance guy!
Hawkeye Wealth Ltd. – Helping individuals secure and grow their wealth by allocating part of their portfolio into private equity real estate. Come learn more how Super Suites generates substantial cashflow, hedges vacancy and tenant risk, and buffers against rising inflation and interest rates through their niche furnished rental model.
Jurock Case Investment Realty (JCIR) – JCIR is a licensed real estate broker owned by Ralph Case & Ozzie Jurock specializing in finding well researched real estate opportunities for a special group of select clients. JCIR relies on the expertise of the founders Ralph Case & Ozzie Jurock, who together have been in the real estate business for over 60 years.
Marc Jurock – Marc and his wife Fion are expert realtors specializing in Richmond – with a special focus on Richmond Centre Brighouse. Fion speaks Mandarin & Cantonese fluently and both have worked with thousands of individual real estate investors helping create profitable futures.
Michael Campbell’s Money Talks – Michael Campbell, Ozzie Jurock, Michael Levy and Victor Adair and guests are now on podcasts every week: https://omny.fm/shows/money-talks-with-michael-campbell
Mogul Realty Group – Edmonton Area Real Estate Team Servicing Home Buyers, Sellers, Investors, and More. We are experts in our industry because we love Real Estate. Our passion fuels our knowledge. We are constantly a step ahead. As Edmonton’s investment Real Estate experts, we designate to educate and engage with upcoming trends and how they might affect our clients and the market as a whole. here in Canada, YOU can find cashflow the shifting market.
OzBuzz – Ozzie Jurock’s quirky opinions: What he reads, listens to, things that bug him, interviews of interesting (to him) people, real estate forecasts and LIVE LIFE LARGE wisdoms. It is FREE! Subscribe to the free OzBuzz at ozbuzz.ca. Once you enter your email, you will get a copy of the latest OzBuzz the same day. The web version is posted ten days later.
Real Estate Action Group (REAG) – REAG is an inclusive monthly group open to all those who want to create a better life for themselves through real estate investing. The focus is on gaining clarity and taking action through an association of dedicated members.
Taylor Steele, Cynthia Aasen, Austin Carroll: Integrated-Equities Inc. – Taylor, Cynthia and Austin help investors add real estate to their financial portfolio. They provide their clients with access to private real estate investments across Canada and the United States. Learn why investors are adding private equity real estate to their portfolio. They will discuss the benefits of private equity, how it could help provide your portfolio diversification, who is eligible to invest and the key characteristics of private equity real estate. They will share how investors are able to participate in multifamily deals using their RRSP’s and TFSA’s.
TienSher Group – We are staunch supporters of building homes and spaces where people can thrive in their community.Communities where people can live, work and play, and where they are comfortable to share their uniqueness and diverse backgrounds from whatever corner of the world they came from. Our commitment is to build affordable innovative housing solutions to assist not only first-time home buyers but also to welcome others to move to these communities. We have done more than just build a place to live, we have brought teams together to create a community that everyone can call home.
==================================================================
DISCLAIMER
Please note that any response to any email or any invitation to any meeting is accepted on the understanding that “Jurock Real Estate Insider (JREI)”, “Oz Buzz (OB)”, “JCIR (JC)” as the case may be, are not responsible for any result or results of any action or actions taken in reliance upon any information contained in this posting or meeting, nor for any errors contained therein or presented thereat or omissions in relation thereto.
It is further understood that the said OB or JREI, or JCIR as the case may be, do not, pursuant to this posting, purport to render legal, accounting, tax, financial, planning, or other professional advice. The said OB and JREI and JCIR may or may not own properties discussed at meetings or receive or not receive referral fees at any meeting you may attend as a result of this posting or invitation. The said OB and JREI and JCIR, as the case may be, hereby disclaim all and any, liability to any person, whether a purchaser of any offering, a reader of any offering, or, otherwise, arising in respect of this postings and of the consequences of anything done or purported to be done by any such person in reliance, whether whole or partial, upon the whole or any part of the contents of these postings. If you respond to any posting OB or JREI and JCIR or attend any meeting from and by said companies, we fully expect that you get independent legal/tax/investment/mortgage advice as the case may be.
Oz Buzz Podcast
Disclaimer
Subscribe
|Subscribe to the FREE Hot Properties and Oz Buzz:
(You’ll get Oz Buzz 2 weeks before it’s posted online)
Leave A Comment