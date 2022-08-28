All speakers and sponsors are listed below

We could not have picked a better time to have twelve experts look at today’s astounding, turbulent and confusing real estate market – worldwide!

With the FED in the United States clearly signalling a stiffening stance on interest rates, even to the point of precipitating a recession – questions abound.

For instance, will there be hyperinflation? In any case, what is hyperinflation? How does this period in time compare to 1980, 1993, and the wild world of 2008?

Nominal interest rates are now -5% and not even including food and energy, a family’s biggest expense. What will be the result?

China is in an outright economic reversion, Europe is raising interest rates – so what does it all mean to us in North America, and Canada in particular.

For some 29 years, Ozzie and his group of experts have faced problem situation after problem situation with a thoughtful interpretation of all the facts, meaningful forecasts and more importantly, making money in any market.

In fact, there are now emerging some incredible opportunities in North America – for instance, mega real estate investor Blackrock, Zillow and other aggregators are selling their single-family home portfolios at steep discounts – result? You can get a splendid price in some major cities in the US – we will tell you which ones at Landrush.

Did you realize that AirBnB properties are not part of rent controls? Some Vancouver suburbs have still major upside – what are the opportunities in the tightening pre-sale markets?

An entire day totally concerned with how to make money in real estate in any market and most importantly how not to lose money.

The best deals come in uncertain times. The worst deals come at the top of the market. The next 12 months will tell the story.

Please review our speaker and sponsor line up for this exciting event below to get an idea of what will be covered. (All speaker and sponsor bios and website addresses at landrushcanada.com)

Ozzie Jurock – Heads up this conference since 1993 and has literally helped thousands of attendees make personal and business fortunes by his steadfast belief in the value of owning well researched, well selected real estate by understanding real estate cycles, timing, and market conditions. Come to hear his ASTOUNDING predictions for 2023.

Our Platinum Speaking Sponsor is:

Kyle Green – Ace mortgage broker, who has been ranked as one of Canada’s top brokers and has carved out a niche as an investment property specialist since 2018. Investing, inflation and increasing interest rates. Are the next 12 months the markets that real estate investors have been waiting for? Kyle Green answers these questions, and yours live!

Our Gold Speaking Sponsors are:

Kelly Fry – Kelly Fry is an investment realtor and chartered accountant focusing on building wealth for her many clients. Her love for numbers has made her a natural for analyzing the perfect real estate deal and finding maximum ROI. She also loves to create cash flow and to raise capital. Learn how to beat inflation and rent controls with Airbnb.

Cam Good – Cam Good is a Canadian real estate entrepreneur, angel investor in real estate technology, and Past President of the Entrepreneurs Organization. He is Founder and President of KEY Marketing and has marketed and/or pre-sold $10 billion in 150+ condominium and townhome projects. He is widely regarded as a leading expert in the country when it comes to identifying, designing, marketing, and pre-selling residential developments for maximum value and well known for developing innovative marketing and sales strategies that led the industry out of the Great Recession of 2008 and the pandemic in 2020.

Further:

Charan Sethi – Award winning developer Charan Sethi has built some of the finest low-rise apartment buildings in Surrey and shares his vision of “the future”, transit-oriented developments. His past predictions on the strength of the Surrey market have been spectacularly correct. Come hear his view on the Fraser Valley market with a special focus on Surrey for 2022.

Adil Awan – The dos and don’ts of proper property management. Protecting your investments knowing the residential tenancy act and your rights as a landlord.

James Knull – James Knull’s presence in the Real Estate Industry is truly multifaceted. As an investor himself, James has acquired almost three hundred rental units in his portfolio and has architected several large joint ventures bringing partners together to acquire great properties. Edmonton is in play big time!

Justin Smith – Everybody wants to generate cash flow, but you need to know how. Justin Smith will teach you how to generate substantial cashflow through furnished rentals with Super Suites by hedging vacancy, tenant risk and buffers against rising inflation and interest rates through their niche furnished rental model.

Taylor Steele – Co-founder of Integrated-Equities Inc helping investors add real estate to their financial portfolio. Also helping clients invest in cash flowing properties in BC and the US, focusing on the growth that is driving the US and Canadian real estate market.

Ralph Case – Personally and with joint venture partners has purchased over 4,000 residential units in the last 15 years. An investor since 1981, he has witnessed numerous up and down economic cycles. He buys looking for low risk, cash flow and “forced appreciation”. He is co-founder with Ozzie Jurock of Jurock Case Investment Realty Inc. Ralph will teach you how to invest in the US – with CAUTION and CONFIDENCE!

Marc Jurock – Marc Jurock is a licensed realtor with Century21 in Richmond and in the last two years he has been actively involved in studying the Thailand real estate market and what opportunities there may be. He will share his thoughts on the possible upside of real estate investing in Thailand, as well as legal challenges, property rights, pitfalls.

Brent Roberts – Brent Roberts purchased his first piece of real estate at the young age of 18. He has since bought and sold over one hundred homes throughout his investment career. His portfolio has included single family homes, duplexes, condominiums, and strata complexes. As a leading realtor, Brent will share his detailed market strategies in the Fraser Valley.

Our fantastic Platinum exhibitor sponsor is:

Green Mortgage– One of the top brokerages in Canada. Green Mortgage can find you the mortgage money when nobody else can in these tough lending conditions. Two out of three Canadian families own a house – that is one of the highest rates of home ownership in the world. And for good reason; real estate is a great investment. About 80% of millionaires made their first million in real estate! Real estate investments are generally less volatile than stock markets, and there is a finite amount of land on the planet.