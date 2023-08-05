Hi Ozbuzzers:
There are a lot of misleading headlines on the Lower Mainland real estate market. Headlines scream sales are double etc.,etc. BUT LOOK AT THIS:
1. Brief July highlights of Vancouver and Fraser Valley.
VANCOUVER
YES! SF sales are up 29% over 2022 (531). BUT: Sharply lower (50%) than 2021 (1,050) or 2020 (1,130). Also Note: Vancouver New listings are UP 9% in SF homes, UP 20% in condos.
FRASER VALLEY
YES, sales are higher over July 2022. BUT July sales of SF homes are still much lower than 2021, 2020 or 2019. Sales of condos lower than 2021.
NOTE: Fraser Valley SF new listings are up 24%, condos up 28%.
Interested in buying, get a quality Realtor, study the best Stats of the V and FV real Estate Boards for your specific subareas and take a breath.
More and more mortgages are coming due to be renewed. That’s why new listings are up…
Headlines are meaningless until you compare relevant numbers!
Full Oz Buzz 86 to come next week!
Oz Buzz Podcast
Subscribe
|Subscribe to Oz Buzz:
(You’ll get Oz Buzz 2 weeks before it’s posted online)
Disclaimer
Please note that any response to any email or any invitation to any meeting is accepted on the understanding that “Jurock Real Estate Insider (JREI)”, “OzBuzz (OB)”, “JCIR (JC)” as the case may be, are not responsible for any result or results of any action or actions taken in reliance upon any information contained in this posting or meeting, nor for any errors contained therein or presented thereat or omissions in relation thereto. It is further understood that the said OB or JREI, or JCIR as the case may be, do not, pursuant to this posting, purport to render legal, accounting, tax, financial, planning, or other professional advice. The said OB and JREI and JCIR may or may not own properties discussed at meetings or receive or not receive referral fees at any meeting you may attend as a result of this posting or invitation. The said OB and JREI and JCIR, as the case may be, hereby disclaim all and any, liability to any person, whether a purchaser of any offering, a reader of any offering, or, otherwise, arising in respect of this postings and of the consequences of anything done or purported to be done by any such person in reliance, whether whole or partial, upon the whole or any part of the contents of these postings. If you respond to any posting OB or JREI and JCIR or attend any meeting from and by said companies, we fully expect that you get independent legal/tax/investment/mortgage advice as the case may be.
Leave A Comment