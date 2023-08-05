Hi Ozbuzzers:

There are a lot of misleading headlines on the Lower Mainland real estate market. Headlines scream sales are double etc.,etc. BUT LOOK AT THIS:

1. Brief July highlights of Vancouver and Fraser Valley.

VANCOUVER

YES! SF sales are up 29% over 2022 (531). BUT: Sharply lower (50%) than 2021 (1,050) or 2020 (1,130). Also Note: Vancouver New listings are UP 9% in SF homes, UP 20% in condos.

FRASER VALLEY

YES, sales are higher over July 2022. BUT July sales of SF homes are still much lower than 2021, 2020 or 2019. Sales of condos lower than 2021.

NOTE: Fraser Valley SF new listings are up 24%, condos up 28%.

Interested in buying, get a quality Realtor, study the best Stats of the V and FV real Estate Boards for your specific subareas and take a breath.

More and more mortgages are coming due to be renewed. That’s why new listings are up…

Headlines are meaningless until you compare relevant numbers!